China’s rugby competition plans stalled

Plans for China to get its first professional rugby competition as part of an ambitious $100 million investment have stalled, Alisports said Sunday.



The bold proposals for rugby, a low-profile sport in China, were announced nearly two years ago by Alisports - the sports arm of e-commerce ­giant Alibaba - and World Rugby.



They included professional men's and women's 15-a-side leagues as well as a national sevens program, with the ­money to be spent over a period of 10 years, the two sides said in October 2016.



But Alisports CEO and founder Zhang Dazhong played down expectations in an interview with AFP on Sunday, saying it was "too early" to talk about such high levels of ­investment in the professional game.



"There isn't much progress on that right now," Zhang said.



"First we want to cultivate the popularity of rugby in China so we will start with that first, and then once we've ­started we will think about the goals, like this $100 million promise.



"We will start with campus rugby first... We will not be involved with any club, federations or national level regarding the sport."



Rugby is striving to make ­inroads into Asia.



Fewer than 80,000 Chinese play the sport and it is far less popular among spectators than soccer or basketball. Its Chinese name translates literally as "English-style olive ball."



