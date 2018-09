Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) speaks to a widow of Soviet and Russian singer Iosif Kobzon, Nelly, at a farewell ceremony in the Tchaikovsky concert hall, Moscow on Sunday. Popular Russian singer and pro-Kremlin lawmaker Iosif Kobzon died aged 80 on Thursday. A legend of Soviet patriotic music, Kobzon recorded more than 1,500 songs and held a world record in the number of concerts held in one day: 12 in a single day. Photo: AFP