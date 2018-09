First grade pupils hold the character "ren" meaning "human" during a ceremony of their first writing in front of Dacheng Hall of Confucius Temple in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. After paying respects to Confucius, learning traditional culture and accepting wishes from teachers, a child is officially considered a student. In China, September 1 marks the beginning of a new school year. Photo: VCG