Abe says China ties back on ‘normal track’

Japanese PM tells newspaper he looks forward to visiting Beijing

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed confidence in improving ties with China and said the countries' relationship had returned to a "normal track," in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.



Abe was also quoted as ­saying he hopes to invite ­Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan in the ­future.



"I'm looking forward to visiting China and then want to invite President Xi Jinping to Japan," he told the Sankei newspaper on Sunday.



The world's second and third largest economies have a fraught relationship, complicated by long-standing maritime disputes and Japan's wartime legacy.



Abe's comments came amid intensifying US trade pressure on China and Japan that has raised concerns about protectionism and its impact on the global economy.



"Premier Li Keqiang visited Japan in May and the Japan-China relationship has completely returned to a normal track," Abe said.



Japan's finance minister expressed similar optimism on Friday, saying the current round of financial dialogue with China was "extremely good," and that both sides agreed to maintain cooperation in macro-economic policies and measures.



China and Japan on Friday agreed to protect the multilateral trade system and enhance fiscal and financial cooperation.



The two countries pledged to increase cooperation in infrastructure, poverty reduction and development, regional fiscal and financial affairs, as well as regional economic and financial stability.



Officials from Chinese and Japanese central banks and ­financial regulatory bodies also reached consensus on further opening up financial markets to each other and carrying out multilateral and bilateral ­cooperation on financial regulation.



US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs as a key part of his economic message, singling out the US auto sector trade deficit with Germany and Japan.



In the interview, Abe also said he shared with Trump the larger goal of expanding trade and investment that would benefit both countries, but reiterated that he would not prioritize friendship over national interests in any discussions over trade.





