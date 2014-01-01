President Xi Jinping meets UN chief, African leaders before forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and presidents of African countries ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.



When meeting Guterres, Xi said that China will enhance communication and deepen discussion with the UN on how to better support Africa.



Xi said that China and African countries have been keeping a long-term friendship and a community of shared destiny.



Xi on Sunday also met Namibian President Hage Geingob, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Xinhua - Global Times

