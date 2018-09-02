2 dead, 10,892 evacuated as heavy rains lash Guangdong

A man and a dog in the city of Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province walk in the rain while awaiting rescuers. Heavy downpours in Guangdong since Friday disrupted traffic in Huizhou. The water in some streets was 1.5 meters high. Altogether 1.2 million people from 14 cities and 27 counties suffered in the disaster, according to Guangdong's emergency management bureau. Photo: VCG

Heavy downpours affected 1.2 million people in South China's Guangdong Province and caused economic losses of 1.44 billion yuan ($0.21 billion), the provincial emergency management bureau said Sunday.The heavy downpours left two people dead and two others missing, forcing the relocation of 10,892 people, said Guangdong's emergency management bureau on Sunday.Rain in Shenzhen was the worst in August since 1952, China National Radio reported on Sunday.Altogether 1.2 million people from 14 cities and 27 counties in Guangdong suffered in the disaster, The rain also caused direct economic losses of 1.44 billion yuan and 592, 000 hectares of farm land were damaged by the heavy rain.After the disaster, governments dispatched 12,610 firefighters and 2,885 rescue boats to rescue 7,089 trapped people.More than 1,800 emergency shelters were opened for affected residents while offering beds, quilts, bottled water and instant food, Xinhua said.Internet users, alleged to be residents of Shantou, thanked volunteers and police for the rescues.Guangdong has also suffered torrential rain in June, which was caused by Typhoon Ewinar.Global Times