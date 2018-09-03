China, Rwanda share "productive partnership": Rwandan president
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/3 1:50:47
The China-Rwanda cooperation is building a "productive partnership" that brings benefits to both countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said here Sunday in the run-up to the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
"China has supported social and economic programs in many areas, and that has continued to strengthen our relationship," he said in an interview with Xinhua.
Kagame recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to his country in July, saying the visit, the first to Kigali by a Chinese head of state, "offered us a great opportunity to discuss and strengthen our friendship and cooperation" bilaterally and beyond.
Describing the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a "clear framework embracing a lot of countries," he said it has promoted infrastructure, industrialization and the green economy in Africa.
Each country is finding a place for its own development under the BRI framework and "we want to continue to encourage it," he said.
Cooperation on the BRI is expected to be a major topic at the summit set for Sept. 3-4.