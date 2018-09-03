The possibility of the West leading the collaboration with the continent again always exists as long as they do not get their heads jammed by a geopolitical mind-set.

Global Times" /> The possibility of the West leading the collaboration with the continent again always exists as long as they do not get their heads jammed by a geopolitical mind-set.

Global Times">

West’s sour grapes at China-Africa cooperation

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/3 8:12:13
The possibility of the West leading the collaboration with the continent again always exists as long as they do not get their heads jammed by a geopolitical mind-set.

Global Times

Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus