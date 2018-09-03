Chinese acrobats perform in Saint-Prex, Switzerland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/3 10:12:09

Acrobats from the China National Acrobatic Troupe perform during "China Goes Pop", a multi-spectacle show featuring martial arts, physical comedy and dazzling acrobatics, in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
