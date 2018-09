Children attend first writing ceremony in Nanjing, E China's Jiangsu

Children attend a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity for first year students in China, in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

Children attend a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity for first year students in China, in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A teacher gives books to children during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity for first year students in China, in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

Children attend a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity for first year students in China, in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

Children attend a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity for first year students in China, in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A teacher makes cinnabar moles on children's forehead during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity for first year students in China, in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2018.