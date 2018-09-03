Spotlight: Strike staged in Yemen's Aden over currency collapse, price hike

Photo taken on Sept. 2, shows a street blocked by burning tires in Aden, Yemen. Traders in the southern port city of Aden held a general strike in protest against the collapse of the Yemeni riyal and the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities. (Xinhua/Murad Abdu)

