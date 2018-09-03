Cholera-infected children receive medical treatment at hospital in Sanaa, Yemen

Medical workers prepare medicines for cholera-infected children at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 2, 2018. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Aug. 22 said that the number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen is reportedly increasing, raising concerns of a possible "third wave" of the epidemic. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

