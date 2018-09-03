34th Brazilian Day celebrated in New York, U.S.

People take part in the celebration of the 34th Brazilian Day in New York, the United States, Sept. 2, 2018. New York celebrated the 34th Brazilian Day on Sunday. The festival started in 1984 with the purpose of celebrating Brazil's Independence Day and nowadays it attracts over one million visitors. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

People buy snacks during the celebration of the 34th Brazilian Day in New York, the United States, Sept. 2, 2018. New York celebrated the 34th Brazilian Day on Sunday. The festival started in 1984 with the purpose of celebrating Brazil's Independence Day and nowadays it attracts over one million visitors. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

A participant waves a Brazilian flag during the celebration of the 34th Brazilian Day in New York, the United States, Sept. 2, 2018. New York celebrated the 34th Brazilian Day on Sunday. The festival started in 1984 with the purpose of celebrating Brazil's Independence Day and nowadays it attracts over one million visitors. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

People take part in the celebration of the 34th Brazilian Day in New York, the United States, Sept. 2, 2018. New York celebrated the 34th Brazilian Day on Sunday. The festival started in 1984 with the purpose of celebrating Brazil's Independence Day and nowadays it attracts over one million visitors. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

A girl holds a sign during the celebration of the 34th Brazilian Day in New York, the United States, Sept. 2, 2018. New York celebrated the 34th Brazilian Day on Sunday. The festival started in 1984 with the purpose of celebrating Brazil's Independence Day and nowadays it attracts over one million visitors. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)