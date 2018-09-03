Birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna marked in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/3 14:17:47

Bangladeshi devotees take part in a street celebration of the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 2, 2018. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. (Xinhua)


 

Bangladeshi children take part in a street celebration of the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 2, 2018. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. (Xinhua)


 

Decorated elephants are seen in a street celebration of the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 2, 2018. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. (Xinhua)


 

