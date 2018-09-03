5 hurt in a clash over mining rights in Northwest China

Five people got hurt during a rare clash between a central State-owned enterprise (SOE) and a local SOE over mining rights to an oil and gas field that turned violent on Friday, a local newspaper reported.

About 100 employees from both companies were seen in a video wielding shovels and big sticks near a mining field in Suide county, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Chongqing Morning Post reported on Sunday.

People hurled Molotov cocktails at each other and five people were hurt in the conflict, the report said. The standoff began on Friday and lasted until Saturday.

The clash took place between PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Co., a subsidiary of PetroChina Co. Lit., China's biggest oil and gas producer, and Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum (Group) Co. Ltd., which is owned by the government of Shaanxi.

Suide police took in five employees from Changqing for further questioning, with the Shaanxi police joining in the investigation.

The mining field is located in the Zizhou gas field, which has been producing 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas a year for six consecutive years.

Yanchang Petroleum reportedly obtains its permit from the local government to exploit the field, the report said.

This is the third time that the two companies clashed over mining rights in the area this year, the report said.

Global Times



