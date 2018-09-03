Early autumn scenery of Hongze Lake wetland in east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/3 14:35:51

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus