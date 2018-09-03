Early autumn scenery of Hongze Lake wetland in east China

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows an early autumn scenery of the Hongze Lake wetland in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)