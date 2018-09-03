Aerial view of construction site of 12th China (Nanning) Int'l Garden Expo

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 2, 2018 shows the construction site of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The garden expo will be held in Nanning in December of 2018.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 2, 2018 shows the construction site of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The garden expo will be held in Nanning in December of 2018.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 2, 2018 shows the construction site of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The garden expo will be held in Nanning in December of 2018.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 2, 2018 shows the construction site of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The garden expo will be held in Nanning in December of 2018.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 2, 2018 shows the construction site of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The garden expo will be held in Nanning in December of 2018.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 2, 2018 shows the construction site of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The garden expo will be held in Nanning in December of 2018.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 2, 2018 shows the construction site of the 12th China (Nanning) International Garden Expo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The garden expo will be held in Nanning in December of 2018.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)