Three South China Tiger cubs play at breeding base in Suzhou, east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/3 14:48:03

Three South China Tiger cubs play at the South China Tiger Breeding Base in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 2, 2018. Two cubs were born on June 22 and one was born on July 18 this year. Three cubs appear to be in good health. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
