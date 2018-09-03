GIX Innovation Competition 2018 final round

The participants at the final round of the GIX Innovation Competition 2018 Photo: GIX Innovation Competition 2018

The final round of the GIX Innovation Competition 2018 was held at the Garden Lobby of TusPark in Beijing on August 26. The competition organizers invited university students and young innovators to enter their own technologically inventive connected-device projects. Educational, environmental, healthcare, transportation, fitness, entertainment and information accessibility projects experimented with the Internet of Things, wearable devices, intelligent hardware, virtual reality, augmented reality, ubiquitous computing, intelligent sensors and natural interactions. This year a new track of FinTech was also added based on connected devices. The annual competition is organized by GIX at Tsinghua University and was sponsored this year by Youxin Financial, TusStar and Meituan-Dianping.Since it was launched on March 28 in Seattle, 20 out of more than 400 teams have entered the final with members from the US, China, Indonesia and Canada.Of the 20 projects, many provide solutions to practical problems and focus on future technology and trends. For example, the first prize winner Air Faucet System subverts traditional water usage with self-developed low-pressure, high-efficiency atomization technology. The technology can achieve a water-saving rate as high as 90 percent as well as a good cleaning effect and comfortable user experience. Li Qizhang, a student at Tsinghua University and CEO of Air Faucet System, said that his team benefited a lot from this successfully-held competition.