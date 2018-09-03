Word matters

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

"I hope the forum can be a platform where Chinese and African culture communicate and exchange."So said Xu Libin, an inheritor of Chinese intangible cultural heritage. Xu showcased his artistic skills on the second floor of the press center of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in the exhibition area of Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage. Xu learned painting as a child and studied glazed ceramic ware at a university in Jingdezhen, the porcelain capital of China. During the workshop, Xu will demonstrate how to paint fans, Peking Opera masks and the traditional Beijing rabbit figure. (Source: Beijing Evening News)