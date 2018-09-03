Indian Ministry of Tourism hopes to entice more Chinese travelers

K.J. Alphons, Indian Minister of Tourism Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of India in Shanghai

The Ministry of Tourism in India recently held a roadshow in Shanghai called "Impressions of India" in a bid to attract more Chinese visitors. As China grows to become one of most important sources of outbound tourism, India hopes that Chinese travelers will start to look at their country as a holiday destination."In two years, I want to have 1 percent of all outbound Chinese travelers come to India, which is 1.4 million; In five years I want 10 percent, which is 14 million," K.J. Alphons, Indian Minister of Tourism, said while touring China last week."For me, China is now the number one priority," he said, explaining that Chinese tourists to India were less than 300,000 in 2017, compared to the 10 million other foreign tourists who visited India in 2017, according to Alphons.Ahead of the roadshow, India released six short promotional videos to introduce India to the Chinese market, including scenes of its diverse landscape, which ranges from deserts to snow-clad mountains, forts and castles, a wide variety of wildlife and natural forests and exotic foods and costumes.

Taj Mahal of India Photo: VCG

Alphons also called on Indian nationals working, studying and traveling in China to speak up about the splendors of India to their Chinese friends and invite them for a visit. Currently, 11,000 Indian nationals are working in the eastern China region, while over 2,600 Indian students study at various universities in this region."My message to all Indian nationals in China is to talk about India with their Chinese colleagues, friends and acquaintances and encourage them to visit India so as to get an authentic experience of India and be transformed forever," said Alphons.Speaking on the issue of safety in India, a major concern for international travelers, Alphons said that the safety of foreign tourists will continue to be the top priority of the Indian government. The ministry has set up a hot line number (1800-11-1363) in 12 languages including Putonghua for foreign travelers to provide travel-related information and to respond to problems."Last year we received over 275,000 calls [on the hot line] and each of these were answered to the traveler's satisfaction," Alphons said. In addition, 14 states in India are equipped with tourism police. In the coming years, India will improve its Chinese speaking services.Alphons noted that the Chinese language is becoming popular in India, with many universities and schools teaching Putonghua as part of their foreign language programs. In the coming years, a large number of Indians will be fluent in Chinese.Chinese food will also be made more available to tourists at popular travel destinations across the country. In terms of air connectivity, Alphons said that, currently, 52 flights operate every week between India and China. He expects to see an increase as the demand for air travel grows.