Fathers should not be praised for raising their own child

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

There is a Chinese joke that when a father takes care of his baby, it's like watching a horrible film. Why? Because men are not born to be good babysitters. But recently, a young father from Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province refreshed people's cognition and became a role model for other fathers in child-rearing.The father, surnamed Zhang, is a post-1980s generation mountaineering enthusiast. Ever since his daughter turned 3 months old, he has been taking her with him to hike mountains on weekends in order to give his wife a rest, Pear Video reported in August. Now, his daughter is 1 year old and the man has accumulated considerable experience in childcare.When he was interviewed, Zhang told Pear Video that he thought it would be conducive to family harmony if he helped take care of their child. I couldn't agree with him more. I myself am a mother of a 21-month-old girl. Every weekend, my husband and I take care of her on our own without the help of our parents-in-law.But I don't think that a husband taking part in raising his own child is something that should be praised or glorified in the media. On the contrary, it should be an integral and innate part of the husband's family responsibility.According to a 2016 report issued by the Labor Force Market Research Center of Beijing Normal University, Chinese women's participation rate in the local labor force is about 64 percent at present, much higher than the world average of 50 percent.Unlike traditional overseas male-dominated labor markets, where women's labor participation rate is low but men's salaries are relatively high to support the whole family, the average Chinese man's salary is not high enough to allow mothers to be carefree housewives. Most Chinese households are double-income families, in which both husband and wife have to earn money to pay their rent and child's tuition.Now that Chinese men and women have both become bread winners, isn't it reasonable and fair that husbands should also share some child-rearing responsibilities? Why must women work and raise their child and clean their home without any participation from their husbands? Yes, children are more inclined to be closer to their mothers than their fathers, which means that women are also expending more emotional energy than their husbands.But this can be a problem. If husband and wife both contribute financially to their family, women will become more physically and mentally exhausted by having to balance life and work, which can lead to family conflicts and even divorce.But in China, men usually earn more than women in the majority of Chinese families, because women tend to marry men who earn more than themselves. It is also normal that, in most Chinese families, men focus on earning money while women pay more attention to their children.Thus, in this situation, who should focus more on career and making money and who should focus on childrearing and family chores? The distribution of family responsibilities in a family should be decided by both sides. If a husband is good at making money, it is reasonable for him to focus on this, and vice versa.I think women who rely on their husbands' income should not complain that their husbands do not help take care of their children. Like childrearing, which requires energy and time, it also takes brains and energy to go to work every day. The competitiveness of the modern workplace is very fierce.On the contrary, if some competent women can earn more than their husbands, it is also a wise choice for husbands to choose to stay at home and take care of their own child.Childrearing and housework distribution is not just a virtue issue of family responsibility, but also an economic problem about efficiency and resource optimization.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.