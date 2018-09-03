Shanghai traffic police strengthen school safety

Shanghai traffic authorities reinforced traffic order and safety near the city's kindergartens, primary and middle schools as a new semester started on Monday, xinmin.cn reported.



Traffic police will investigate the traffic conditions around campuses in advance and dispatch extra officers to ensure safety near campuses.



Driving over the speed limit, running red lights, illegal parking and not yielding to pedestrians on school blocks will not be tolerated.



The inspection and supervision of school buses and the qualification of school bus drivers will also be conducted to reduce any potential risks.



Bike-sharing companies are required to dispatch more staff to remove piled-up bikes from sidewalks.



Related government departments will also be involved in clearing obstacles from roads to maintain a better environment for students and teachers.

