City’s live-in nanny salaries remain stable

Live-in nanny salaries stopped rising this year after a decade-long ascent, Shanghai Morning Post reported Monday.



In 2003, their salaries were approximately 800 yuan ($117) per month and had risen by between 300 yuan and 500 yuan year-on-year for about a decade, followed by rapid increase since 2012. Notably, their monthly salaries rose dramatically in 2017, between 6,000 yuan to 8,000 yuan on average.



According to Xia Jun, vice president of Shanghai Home Service Industry Association, their salaries stabilized this year due to comprehensive factors such as market regulations and labor costs.



However, part-time maid salaries are rising. Information from household service markets shows that a part-time maid working in downtown Shanghai is now paid between 35 yuan and 40 yuan per hour, which is about 5 yuan higher than in 2017.





