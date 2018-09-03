Shanghai international violin competition announces winners

The final rankings for the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition were announced on Saturday as the three-week-long competition came to a close.



Nancy Zhou from the US took first prize, winning $100,000. Olga Sroubkova from the Czech Republic and Diana Tishchenko from Ukraine came in at second and third.



For the final round, all six finalists performed a concerto of their choice and a pointed violin concerto The Joy of Suffering, written by Chen Qigang, a Chinese-born French composer.



Sroubkova also won the award for the Best Performance of a Chinese Work for her touching expression of Chen's piece.



Chinese violinists Chen Jiayi and Tang Yun took fourth and sixth in the final ranking.



"I'm very happy that the expressive level of the Chinese violinists has become much stronger since two years ago. I believe that they have gone a step away from imitating to finding their own way of interpretation," said David Stern, co-chairman of the jury.





