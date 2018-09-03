‘Golden Bridge’ of friendship

Golden Bridge on Silk Road by Shu Yong Photo: Courtesy of Ma Jun

The Golden Bridge on Silk Road, Chinese artist Shu Yong's signature installation work has been chosen to represent the friendship between China and the world for the ongoing 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing. Made from 20,000 golden-colored bricks, each featuring the national flower of the countries along the ancient Silk Road, the large installation work located in front of the China National Convention Center in Beijing was originally created to celebrate the country's Belt and Road initiative.The work got its start in 2013, when Shu picked 1,500 popular Chinese phases that he felt best described China and its people and then translated them using the internet into English. Shu then inscribed the translations onto bricks as part of an art installation for the La Biennale di Venezia.The work captured the attention of the public and media, but the artist soon discovered that the literal translation provided by the internet confused many visitors.Realizing that "the West needs to experience Chinese culture, not just read translated phases," Shu decided to create the Golden Bridge to spread the spirit of Chinese culture.The work debuted at the Milan Expo in 2015 and later came to Beijing in 2016.