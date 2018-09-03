Foreign and Chinese residents in Shanghai share experiences with tropical storms

A girl hides in her parent's raincoat while riding a bicycle in the rain. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Residents, umbrellas in hand, during a stormy day in Shanghai Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A close notice at the entrance of Jing'an Park due to a typhoon in this summer Photo: Feng Yu/GT

Three typhoons (Ampil, Jongdari and Rumbia) made successive landfall in Shanghai this summer within one month, according to a report on the official website of Shanghai Meteorological Service on August 17.The Global Times likewise hit the streets of Shanghai recently to interview foreign and local residents about their experiences with typhoons and other tropical storms.Patrick from the UK told us that if he has to schedule a trip abroad, he will postpone or cancel it if he sees a typhoon alert. "We would just try to stay indoors and store up some bottled water and food at home," Leksa from the US said.Outdoor workers such as construction men, delivery boys and traffic police, however, have to endure unbearable weather situations. "We're afraid of it, because the typhoon has hung up our work process and it also may lead to many safety accidents," said Li Quan from Shanghai, who works at a dock beside the Huangpu River.Leading up to typhoon Rumbia this summer, over 60,000 residents were evacuated, with 2,834 ships required to move ashore, Wenhui Daily reported on August 18. Jiang Feng, a 20-year-old student from Shanghai, said, "We all know full well about some undesired consequence caused by typhoons and we have to bring potted plants in from the balcony to avoid accidental injuries by falling objects."Jiang told the Global Times that it is also necessary to buy an emergency lamp and fill up containers with water, namely washbasins and plastic buckets, in case the neighborhood is without electricity or the water supply is cut off by the typhoon.Additionally, everyone should pay close attention to the latest forecasts and weather alerts issued by local meteorological departments in order to avoid heavy rainfalls and strong winds, she added.When it comes to how residents are informed about approaching bad weather, most said that they now rely on forecasting apps.Mathilda from the Netherlands told the Global Times that he checks the weather forecast on a daily basis via an app named Windy. "You can check this app to know about typhoon patterns in Asia and you can see typhoons coming from Taiwan to Ningbo [of East China's Zhejiang Province] and Shanghai," he said.Similarly, Daniel from Canada said that a weather forecasting app is helpful because he can take an umbrella in advance if he is informed that it is going to rain that day.Leska hardly ever reads Chinese news, so she never knows when a typhoon is coming."But I usually hear about weather information from my friends and coworkers and my workplace also sends me an email," she added.Typhoons making landfall in Shanghai are abnormally numerous this year. In the past, the annual number of typhoons to hit the coastal region between Zhejiang and Shanghai is on average just one while four typhoons made landfall this year alone, the first time since 1949, according to a press conference of China Meteorological Administration on August 27.Almost all of our foreign interviewees have not experienced typhoon weather in Shanghai. Katya from the US said that she's visiting Shanghai for less than one week and thus far has experienced some warm weather along with a little bit of rain, which she said she enjoyed.Jesse told the Global Times that there are huge regional differences between Shanghai and the cities in the Netherlands, which have a marine climate with average temperatures around 20 C in the summer. "The weather is comfortable and it's not too hot now due to the clouds," Jesse added."The weather in Shanghai has been very unpredictable lately," Leksa said. Similarly, Daniel told us that the worst part is when it gets really hot and muggy, so he actually likes rainy days because the temperature cools down a little bit after.The story was written by Gu Zhiran based on a Global Times video.

Daniel from Canada Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Patrick from the US Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Leksa from the US Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Judith from the Netherlands Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Katyn from the US Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Jess from the Netherlands Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Mathilda from the Netherlands Photo: Yang Hui/GT

