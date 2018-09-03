Bond market to further open up

China will continuously push the opening up of its bond market and will make the environment friendlier for foreign investors, a senior official said on Monday.



"We will further improve relevant institutional rules and infrastructure construction in the next step," said Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, the China Business News reported. Pan said that as of July, more than 1,000 overseas institutions had invested in the inter-bank bond market.





