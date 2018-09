Jiangsu steelmaker wins appeal

A steelmaker in East China's Jiangsu Province has appealed against the results of a US countervailing investigation and won, domestic news site jschina.com.cn reported on Monday.



Jiangsu Tiangong International Co appealed in April 2017 and asked for a review, which later determined the subsidy level was 24.04 percent not 251 percent. As a result of the successful appeal, countervailing duties will be lowered accordingly, the report said.