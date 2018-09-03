Manufacturing sector PMI drops in August

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) of China's manufacturing sector, a measure of business sentiment, fell in August to 50.6, the lowest figure in 14 months, reflecting downward growth trends.



"With the China-US trade tensions, it is clear that external demand is weakening," said Xu Gao, chief economist at China Everbright Securities Asset Management. Although slightly lower than July PMI, which was 50.8, the August PMI figure remained above 50, which indicates that economic activity in the sector is still expanding. Xu noted that China could still inspire growth such as policy adjustments to tap its vast internal market.





