China aspires to become major space power with series of launches

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/3 19:56:25





The CASC published a plan saying between 2020 and 2030, CASC will aim to become a world-class aerospace enterprise, and support the modernization of national defense and the armed forces, according to CCTV news on Friday.



In the second stage between 2030 and 2045, the corporation will effectively support economic, scientific, technological and military development, prompting China to become a major space power.



Over the next three years, China will conduct a series of significant projects including construction of a manned space station and an unmanned moon research station. An unmanned Mars orbit and landing, and unmanned voyage to take a sample of an asteroid will also be launched. Moreover, the BeiDou 3 global satellite navigation system and high-resolution earth observation system will be completed.



Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, CASC has launched 219 spacecraft in 113 missions, successfully completing the second phase of the three-step strategy for the country's manned space program.



In addition to progress in moon research and developing new launchers, space infrastructure for civilian use was also developed. Seven satellites were exported, which boosted the country's competitiveness in the global aerospace market and facilitated the



