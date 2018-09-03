Highlights in open day activity at PLA Air Force Aviation University

Aircraft attached to the PLA Air Force Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team fly over a static equipment exhibition area in formation during the aviation open day activities featuring "Dream High in Aerospace" at the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force in Changchun city, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province on August 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

Aircraft attached to the PLA Air Force Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team perform a somersault maneuver during the aviation open day activities featuring "Dream High in Aerospace" at the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force in Changchun city, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province on August 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A pilot assigned to the PLA Air Force Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team demonstrates aerobatic techniques during the aviation open day activities featuring "Dream High in Aerospace" at the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force in Changchun city, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province on August 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)