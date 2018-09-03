JD CEO's incident won’t have much impact on company, given strong fundamentals in e-commerce: analyst

A case involving Liu Qiangdong, CEO of JD.com Inc (JD), who was detained for a night in the US state of Minnesota over the weekend over a sexual assault accusation, will not have a major impact on the company's shares due to the Chinese e-commerce giant's solid fundamentals, an industry analyst told the Global Times Monday."We were informed that our CEO Richard Liu Qiangdong was taken into custody by Minneapolis police on Friday. He has been released without any charges and without requirement for bail. Liu has returned to work in China," said a statement JD sent to the Global Times Monday.JD, listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, will be hurt but only temporarily, Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, told the Global Times on Monday."JD's stock has dropped more than 25 percent so far this year, and this scandal will have a negative influence. However, there is no problem in the company's management itself, and the e-commerce sector is growing strongly, so JD shouldn't have any serious problems," said Yang.The Monday's statement came after JD's vague statement on Sunday, in which it said that its CEO was wrongly charged with sexual assault during a business trip in the US. "A police investigation has cleared Liu of any misdemeanor," it said.Despite all this, the incident will have a limited impact on JD, as the company is no longer a fledging company but one of China's major online retailers with well-organized management structure, Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based industry analyst, told the Global Times on Monday.JD will continue to grow in the e-commerce sector in markets in rural areas where the company employs its advanced logistics system and technology such as drones to help small vendors in villages sell their products to consumers across the country and even the world, according to the analyst.JD is China's second-largest e-commerce company. Alibaba so far accounts for 58.2 percent in China's retail e-commerce sector, followed by JD with 16.3 percent, according to news website ebrun.com, citing an industry report.