Ghanaian officials vow to learn from China’s experience

Ghana is eyeing more cooperation with China, Ghanaian government officials told the Global Times as Beijing hosts the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).



Ghana wants to learn from and collaborate with China in manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure, the head of Ghana Investment Promotion Center R. Yofi Grant told the Global Times, adding that "the applications of China's technology will be useful for Ghana in governance, in education, in health and all that."



Grant said he had been visiting China almost 25 years, "and I've seen the development physically in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.



"Every time I go, there's something new, and I'm impressed by it. It motivates us to learn its experience."



Leaders from more than 50 African countries are participating in the FOCAC summit, which aims to enhance understanding, expand consensus, strengthen friendship and promote cooperation between China and African countries.



Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a state visit to China Saturday ahead of the summit. During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Akufo-Addo. The two leaders agreed to further enrich and inject new vitality into bilateral relations.



Ghana won independence in 1957. After decades of development, it is now a politically and economically stable country.



Since Akufo-Addo took office and launched a series of reforms, including the One District, One Factory initiative, Ghana's economy has been rapidly growing.



Ghana's GDP growth rebounded to 8.5 percent in 2017, compared to 3.7 percent in 2016. And inflation dropped from 15.4 percent in December 2016 to 11.8 percent in December 2017 and 9.8 percent in May 2018, according to data from the Ghanaian government.



On the external front, Ghana's trade balance improved from a deficit of 4.2 percent of GDP to a surplus of 2.3 percent of GDP. External reserves rose from 3.5 months of import cover to 4.3 months.



The World Bank has projected Ghana will become the fastest growing economy in 2018 in the West African sub-region.



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre achieved nearly $4.9 billion Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in 2017 compared to US$3.5 billion in 2016.



Due to these outstanding economic achievements, Ghanaian Financial Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was awarded the prestigious African Finance Minister of the Year at the Annual African Development Bank Meeting in Busan, South Korea in May.



China was the leading investor in Ghana last year, with about 752 investment projects registered.



In addition, the total value of trade between Ghana and China reached a record $7 billion at the end of 2017, according to data.



Ghana is the seventh largest Chinese trade partner in Africa.



Ghana is a resource-rich country with huge reserves of manganese, bauxite, industrial diamonds, timber and rubber.



Even though its economic growth is remarkable, Ghana's potential has not yet been fully exploited due to its immature infrastructure, says Ghanaian Railways Development Minister Joe Ghartey.



"China, in terms of technology, corporation and financial assistance, has become a major player in the infrastructure sector, there's hardly an African country which is developing a railway network without looking at China. And we don't want to do it any differently," said Ghartey.