Iran, Russia, Turkey summit in Tehran to discuss Syria: spokesperson

The summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey in the capital Tehran will be dedicated to the discussion of the protracted crisis in Syria and restoration of peace in the Arab state, an Iranian spokesperson said Monday.



The tripartite meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would be held on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said at a weekly press conference.



Fighting terrorism in the country tops the agenda of the meeting, he said, adding that regional, international and mutual topics will be discussed as well.



The three countries are guarantors of a cease-fire deal in Syria and they have been mediating a peace process for the Syrian crisis since 2016.



The Syrian government, backed by Russia and Iran, aims to clear Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, on the border with Turkey, of militants who have been controlling the province since early 2017.

