Iran to keep military advisors in Syria: spokesman

Iran will continue its support to Syria and keep its military advisory presence in the Arab state, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said here on Monday.



"Iran will remain a supporter of the Syrian government in its efforts to remove terrorists, and continue its advisory role and help the Syrian government in the upcoming Idlib campaign," Qasemi was quoted as saying by Press TV.



The Syrian government "has the right to fight against terrorists and purge them entirely from its territory," he said.



"Idlib is a complicated issue as it is the last stronghold of rebels operating against the Syrian national government, and is also home to terrorist elements," he added.



"As part of its battles and victories over terrorists, the Syrian government is resolved to end the plague (of terrorism) in this province as well," he said, adding that the Idlib offensive has worried "certain sponsors of terrorists" who have launched "a massive propaganda campaign" to forestall the purge.



Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey will convene in the capital Tehran on Sept. 7 to discuss the upcoming Syria military operation in Idlib.



The Syrian government, backed by Russia and Iran, aims to clear Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on the border with Turkey of militants who have been controlling the province since early 2017.

