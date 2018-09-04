Iran to work with any new gov't in Iraq: spokesman

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that the Islamic republic is ready to work with any government to be formed in Iraq.



"We will work with any government linked with any political party and faction in Iraq, because the two countries are neighbors and must cooperate and work together," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.



"What matters to Iran is the realization of what the Iraqi people want," Qasemi was quoted as saying by Press TV.



Iran has dismissed the allegations of intervention in the Iraqi political affairs.



On Sunday, Qasemi also decried allegations made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of Iran's transfer of missiles to Iraq.



He said that Washington will not succeed in hampering longstanding relations between Tehran and Baghdad through its divisive policies.

