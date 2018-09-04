China hires guest supervisors to oversee anti-graft bodies

China's top anti-graft body said Monday it has established a "guest supervisor system" to better regulate the country's anti-graft work.



Guest supervisors will be hired to oversee the work of anti-graft bodies at all levels and their staff, according to a plan issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.



The guest supervisors will also submit opinions and suggestions to improve disciplinary inspection and supervision work, according to the plan, which was implemented on Aug. 24.



The National Supervisory Commission will select most of the supervisors from deputies to the National People's Congress, the plan said. They can also be selected from members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, personnel of central CPC and government organs, members of non-Communist parties, people without party affiliation, and community-level representatives from all walks of life.



The plan noted that the guest supervisors will work part-time.

