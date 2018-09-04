UAE, US agree to enhance cooperation in defense, military

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States agreed Monday to enhance cooperation in defense and military, UAE state news agency WAM reported.



The UAE Armed Forces Deputy Supreme Commander Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with US Central Command Commander Joseph Votel, and discussed bilateral issues and ways of "further solidifying friendly bilateral ties."



Both sides reviewed an array of issues of mutual interest in the meeting, attended by other ministers and senior army officers.



The UAE also vowed support of the US administration's more hawkish stance on Iran.



US President Donald Trump announced in May withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.



The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting anti-government Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015, and the coalition blames Iran of arming them.

