Palestinian confederacy with Jordan on agenda since 1984: spokesperson

A Palestinian spokesperson said that the idea of a confederacy with Jordan "has been on the agenda of the Palestinian leadership since 1984," said the official Palestinian news agency WAFA on Monday.



"The position of the leadership has been since that time and until now that the two-state solution is the road to the special relationship with Jordan," said President Mahmoud Abbas spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeinah in a statement.



"The decision of confederacy is decided by the two peoples," he added.



His remarks came against the Israeli reports saying that Abbas told a delegation of a left wing Israeli rights group about a suggestion by the U.S. administration to have a confederacy with Jordan. The reports said Abbas agreed under the condition that Israel agrees to join as well.



The Israeli report said the group included members of Peace Now organization and members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.



Israeli media recently said that Palestinians believe that under U.S. President Donald Trump's objection to holding a Palestinian state, their only option is to accept an autonomy under Israel or agree to a confederacy with Jordan, as an alternative to the two-state solution.



The last round of U.S. sponsored peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel ended after almost nine months of talks without achieving any breakthrough.

