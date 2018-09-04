AU Commission chair calls for more development synergy between China, Africa

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, addresses the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday praised China's support for Africa and urged the two sides to further align their development endeavors.Addressing the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he said China is a strong supporter of Africa in such areas as infrastructure and trade, as well as peace and security.Citing Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening session, Faki said the eight initiatives and 60 billion U.S. dollars of assistance Xi announced "are concrete proofs of China's support to Africa.""We need to further create synergy between the AU's Agenda 2063 and the Belt and Road Initiative. The AU welcomes the Belt and Road Initiative," said Faki.Noting that the representative mission of the AU in China was officially inaugurated on Sunday, he said it exemplifies that China and Africa have a closer relationship.The chairperson also said the AU is actively committed to a multilateralism that is characterized by mutual assistance and generosity.