Hall of Mental Cultivation in Forbidden City starts renovation

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

After preparing for two years, the research project into the restoration and conservation of The Hall of Mental Cultivation was launched on September 3, 2018 at the Palace Museum. Preparations began in December 2015, when collections inside the hall were labeled, recorded, restored and studied. The restoration work will cover 7,707 square meters, including 13 ancient buildings along with the doors and screen wall. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)