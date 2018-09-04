Celebration of Gaura festival held in Kathmandu

Women from far western Nepal perform a dance during the celebration of Gaura festival at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 3, 2018. The Gaura festival is mostly celebrated by people of far western part of Nepal where Goddess Gauri is worshipped for long and healthy life of their husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Girls from far western Nepal in traditional attire get ready to perform in celebration of Gaura festival at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 3, 2018. The Gaura festival is mostly celebrated by people of far western part of Nepal where Goddess Gauri is worshipped for long and healthy life of their husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)