Horns prepared at factory for religious holidays in Tel Aviv, Israel

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/4 12:55:20

An Israeli worker prepares a horn at a factory in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sept. 3, 2018. Jews blow the traditional "shofar" or ram's horn while praying in synagogues during religious holidays. The Jewish New Year will start at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)


 

