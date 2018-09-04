12 arrested in Chicago anti-violence Labor Day protest

Protesters confront Illinois State Police in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting to block traffic on the highway leading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday. The protesters' demands include more African Americans in the construction workforce in Chicago, the repurposing of closed schools, economic investment in African American neighborhoods, resources for black led anti-violence initiatives, and the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A protester calls for more attention to gun violence in African American community during a protest in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting to block traffic on the highway leading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday. The protesters' demands include more African Americans in the construction workforce in Chicago, the repurposing of closed schools, economic investment in African American neighborhoods, resources for black led anti-violence initiatives, and the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A protester confronts Illinois State Police in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting to block traffic on the highway leading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday. The protesters' demands include more African Americans in the construction workforce in Chicago, the repurposing of closed schools, economic investment in African American neighborhoods, resources for black led anti-violence initiatives, and the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Protesters confront Illinois State Police in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting to block traffic on the highway leading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday. The protesters' demands include more African Americans in the construction workforce in Chicago, the repurposing of closed schools, economic investment in African American neighborhoods, resources for black led anti-violence initiatives, and the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A protester confronts Illinois State Police in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting to block traffic on the highway leading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday. The protesters' demands include more African Americans in the construction workforce in Chicago, the repurposing of closed schools, economic investment in African American neighborhoods, resources for black led anti-violence initiatives, and the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A protester confronts Illinois State Police in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting A protester confronts Illinois State Police in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting to block traffic on the highway leading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday. The protesters' demands include more African Americans in the construction workforce in Chicago, the repurposing of closed schools, economic investment in African American neighborhoods, resources for black led anti-violence initiatives, and the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Protesters confront Illinois State Police in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 3, 2018. Police arrested 12 people attempting to block traffic on the highway leading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday. The protesters' demands include more African Americans in the construction workforce in Chicago, the repurposing of closed schools, economic investment in African American neighborhoods, resources for black led anti-violence initiatives, and the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)