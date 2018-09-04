73rd anniv. of victory of War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression marked in Nanjing

People mourn during a commemorative activity marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People ring the bell of peace during a commemorative activity marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Bo)