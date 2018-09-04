Free his willy: South China swimmer's penis snagged by stingray

A man at a South China beach was hospitalized after a stingray's spiny tail snagged him right on the penis.



The man had been having a swim off the Sanya, Hainan Province coast when his tackle was hooked.



Video shows the young man doubled over in pain next to his beached assailant on Saturday.



"Rescuers arrived to find the stingray's barbed tail still hooked on the man's penis," a responder told media.



"Emergency responders didn't have the right tools to help, so a rescuer cut the tail with scissors under the guidance of a doctor."



Soon after his genitals were freed from the ray's barbs, the man was well enough to stand up before lying down on a readied stretcher, video shows.



He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.



Since neither the man's general nor genital condition was reported, social media users could only imagine what he was going through. "My willy hurts just watching this," commented Weibo user "ZhuleiRay."



The Beijing News