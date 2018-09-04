Beijing cops star in anti-scam rap vid

Police in Beijing have a new weapon in fighting phone scams - and it sounds sort of like hip hop.



As part of a new public awareness campaign, Haidian district officers released a video that involves them rapping the telltale signs of a telecom scam. "Want your credit card digits and your debit SMS code/tell whoever is asking to hit the road," goes one of the verses, loosely translated.



It has garnered tens of millions of views across various platforms since it was uploaded Saturday.



Riding the recent wave of rap's popularity in China, police said the PSA aims to reach tech-savvy younger generations, who officers say are more susceptible to internet-based scams.



"This was why we considered a hip hop PSA," said Ha Wei, an officer with Haidian's public security bureau.



The video has so far gotten lots of love on social media. "It's pretty creative! The rapping can help people remember the information," wrote Sina Weibo user "dajiao."



Beijing Youth Daily