Mainland stocks aided by gains in tech shares

Chinese mainland stocks reversed early losses to end higher on Tuesday, supported by strong gains in tech shares.



The Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.10 percent up at 2,750.58 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.27 percent to end at 3,363.90 points. Both indexes snapped a four-session losing streak.



Tech firms led the gains, with a sub-index tracking domestic operating system sector jumping 4.06 percent. Energy and material shares suffered losses with investors concerned over slowing growth at home.



Manufacturing activity took a hit from weak orders in August, surveys showed.



The US is set to impose fresh tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as early as this week.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Ningxia Xinri Hengli Steel Wire Rope Co, up 10.06 percent, followed by ADD Industry Zhejiang Co, gaining 10.02 percent, and Milkyway Chemical Supply Chain Service Co, up 10.01 percent.



The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co, down 5.35 percent, followed by Harbin Gong Da High-Tech Enterprise Development Co, losing 5.03 percent and LBX Pharmacy Chain JSC down 4.33 percent.





