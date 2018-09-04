“Back to Shangri-La” to enjoy a deep longing for the beauty of nature and humanity

The Shangri-La hotel buildings in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Photo: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel

The Shangri-La Hotel is currently offering a discount package created by "Discovery Shangri-La" that calls for guests dreaming of going back to Shangri-La, to explore the unparalleled beauty of nature and humanity in paradise hidden deeply among snowy mountains of the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. From now till December 31, 2018, you can have exclusive enjoyment of our promotions, including a one-night deluxe room in Shangri-La Hotel with two complementary breakfast, limousine service, and two optional sightseeing adventures for 1,988 yuan ($291). Considering each of our guests' individual preferences, our professional tourism assistants will customize comfortable and considerate services to match the desires of our guests.Only a 15-minute drive from the airport, Shangri-La Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Diqing Shangri-La at an altitude of 3,260 meters. Tiger Leaping Gorge, Minling Snow Mountain and Haba Snow Mountain, known as three of the UNESCO's world heritage, are all located within close proximity of the hotel. Explorers may also visit Pudacuo National Park and Ganden Sumtseling Monastery praised as the "Little Potala Palace" to smell the aroma emitted by flowers and plants and appreciate numerous scenic mountains and rivers. They may also climb up the holy Kawagarbo - the peak of the Minling Snow Mountain which overlooks temples, or enjoy the ancient ethnic styles of the Old Town of Dukezong, which is composed of old Tibetan cobblestone streets and traditional wooden houses that date back a thousand years. It will leave you feeling in a state of paradise.The local pine trees, rocks and other natural organic materials are extensively used in the architecture and design of the Shangri-La Hotel, with vivid characteristic elements of Yunnan and the ethnic Tibetan integration to fully interpret the harmony between humanity and nature. The 228 guest rooms with elegant design are equipped with free Wi-Fi, selected sleeping pillows, delicate tea sets, an oxygen tank and other complimentary facilities. A hotel service team composed of Tibetan, Naxi, Bai, Lisu, Yi and Han ethnic groups sincerely guide guests in the Shangri-La way to participate in the activities of local features that create an unforgettable and happy experience for tourists in the plateau area.Featured activitiesRide a bike around the Old Town of Dukezong, visit the local ethinic Tibetan temple on foot, ride a horse and enjoy a picnic on the Napa Lake Iara Grassland and make the Tibetan black pottery in the Nessie Black Pottery Village. Guests can participate in the arts and crafts activities, such as penetrating Buddha beads and drawing totem and Thangka inside the hotel. The professional team of hotel chefs will provide the guests with "Aunt Kitchen" authentic yak hot pot and an international buffet, as well as the open-air roof barbecue on the "Observatory" and other cuisines for selection.Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts announced on December 20, 2017 to rename the subsidiary "Tianju · Shangri-La" to "Shangri-La Hotel'. The renaming means to promote the hotel's popularity among the guests of the Shangri-La Hotel brand, and highlight the significant geographic position of the hotel - a secluded and charming paradise of northwestern Yunnan Province.